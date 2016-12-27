Tributes flow in for superstar

LONDON • Tributes poured in from all around the world after pop superstar George Michael, the creamy- voiced English songwriter who sold tens of millions of albums as a member of the duo Wham! and on his own, was found dead on Sunday at his home in Goring in Oxfordshire, England. He was 53.

A police statement said: "Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2pm Christmas Day. Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

Michael's manager, Mr Michael Lippman, told The Hollywood Reporter that the singer had died of heart failure "in bed, lying peacefully".

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his publicist said in a statement. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

"I am in deep shock," singer Elton John wrote alongside a picture he posted on Instagram of himself and Michael immediately after news of the death was announced. "I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans."

His death followed news that Rick Parfitt, the hard-charging, hard-living guitarist from Status Quo, had died on Dec 24 at age 68 from an infection.

Michael was one of pop's reigning stars in the 1980s and 1990s - first as a handsome, smiling teen-pop idol with Wham!, whose brand of blue-eyed soul produced a series of lively hits, including Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go and the enduring holiday ballad Last Christmas.

But he grew increasingly uncomfortable with the superficiality and relentless promotion of 1980s-style pop stardom. Turning away from video clips and live shows, he set out to make more mature statements in his songs, though he never completely abandoned singing about love and desire.

What others say

"Farewell my Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 **** Off NOW?" Singer Madonna, mourning the loss of another musical great this year "Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you." Star Trek actor George Takei, referring to some of Michael's greatest hits "Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved." Wham! co-star Andrew Ridgeley, using his nickname for Michael "During an influential career that spanned nearly four decades, George became one of the most beloved pop craftsmen and respected entertainers. From the enormous success he achieved with pop duo Wham! to his influential solo career, his extraordinary talent had a profound impact on countless entertainers worldwide, and his creative contributions will live on forever." Recording Academy president Neil Portnow "I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us." Canadian musician Bryan Adams "Is this year over yet? Too many people are passing away. Rest In Peace, George Michael." Star Trek actor William Shatner

He wrote supple ballads, such as Careless Whisper and Father Figure, and buoyant dance tracks such as Freedom! '90 and I Want Your Sex. For much of his career, including his best-selling albums Faith and Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1, he was also his own producer and studio backup band.

Much of his music drew on R&B, old and new, but his melodic gift extended across genres. He won a Grammy Award in 1988 for I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me), a duet with Aretha Franklin, and Faith won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

In Britain, he was showered with awards, and in 2004, Britain's Radio Academy said he had been the most-played performer on British radio from 1984 to 2004.

In 1998, he came out as gay after being arrested on charges of lewd conduct in a men's room in Beverly Hills, California. He had long lent his name and music to support Aids prevention and gay rights.

During interviews in later years, he described himself as bisexual and said that hiding his sexuality had made him feel "fraudulent".

He also described long struggles with depression.

During the 2000s, his output slowed; his last studio album of new songs was Patience in 2004. In later years, he put out individual songs as free downloads, encouraging listeners to contribute to charity. But in 2006, 25 years into his career, he could still headline stadiums worldwide.

He was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in East Finchley, London, the son of a Greek Cypriot restaurateur and an English dancer.

With a school friend, Andrew Ridgeley, he formed Wham! in 1981. Their 1983 debut album, Fantastic, reached No. 1 in Britain; in the United States, their 1984 single Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go became ubiquitous on MTV and reached No. 1.

In 1985, they became the first major Western pop group to perform in China as part of their world tour, and Michael appeared at the Live Aid charity concert, joining John to sing the British musician's song Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

The worldwide 1984 hit Careless Whisper, credited in Britain to Michael solo and in the US to Wham! featuring George Michael, signalled a turn from perky teenage fare.

Michael's status as a top British pop star was confirmed by his appearance on Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas?, the 1984 all-star benefit single for Ethiopian famine relief.

In 1986, Wham! dissolved, with a farewell show at Wembley Stadium. Michael had a No. 1 hit with I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) before releasing the album Faith in 1987. Its first single, I Want Your Sex, reached No. 2 in the US, though it was seen as too risque and was banned by some daytime radio stations; he made an introduction to its video clip stating: "This song is not about casual sex."

In the space of the next five years, Michael had six US No. 1 hit singles including Faith, Father Figure, One More Try and Praying For Time.

The autobiographical Freedom! '90 declared his independence from the pop machine; he was not in its video clip, which had supermodels lip-syncing the lyrics. Michael later entered a protracted legal battle with Sony Music over his contract and was unable to release another album until 1996.

Its title, Older, was an unmistakeable signal that he was no longer directly courting the youth market; he was 32 years old.

He was due to release a documentary next year after a period of living as a virtual recluse in which he hit the headlines for a series of bizarre incidents linked to drugs.

Earlier this month, it was also announced that producer and songwriter Naughty Boy, whose real name is Shahid Khan, was working with Michael on a new album for next year.

Information on survivors was not immediately available.

NYTIMES, AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE