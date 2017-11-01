Travis Scott sued over fan's fall at concert

NEW YORK • Rapper Travis Scott had urged fans on a second-floor balcony of his concert venue to jump into the crowd below.

But one fan found himself pushed from the third floor and is now paralysed. The 23-year-old, Kyle Green, is now suing the rapper.

According to a lawsuit filed at the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, he now has to use a wheelchair.

After he was pushed from a third-storey balcony, he was dragged onto the stage while Scott performed at the Manhattan venue Terminal 5 in April.

Mr Green is suing Scott and his manager, concert promoter Bowery Presents which runs Terminal 5, and security company Strike Force Protective Services for what his lawyer called "negligence, carelessness and recklessness".

Mr Green, a student, is seeking unspecified damages.

Representatives for Scott did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but had said after the concert that there would be an internal investigation into the incident.

"We are deeply concerned about the guest who was injured and intend to offer him our support," the statement said at the time.

Video from the sold-out concert on April 30 shows Scott encouraging fans on the second-floor balcony to leap into the crowd.

"Don't be scared," he can be heard saying, as a spotlight illuminates one dangling concertgoer. "They're going to catch you."

Mr Howard Hershenhorn, a lawyer for Mr Green, said his client did not jump, but was pushed from the third floor as the crowd surged towards the ledge.

Video footage shows Mr Green lying still on the floor of the venue.

"Before I knew it, I was surrounded by security guards who scooped me up," he told the New York Post. "Travis Scott was yelling at his security guards to bring me to the stage."

According to the lawsuit, the fan was moved without a neck brace or backboard and deposited onstage, where Scott can be seen giving him a ring as a gift.

"Pick him up," the rapper instructed security. "Put this ring on his finger."

Mr Green suffered fractured vertebrae, a broken left wrist and a fractured right ankle - "resulting in extreme pain and suffering, loss of earnings, emotional distress and medical expenses," the lawsuit said.

Scott, the suit added, had "incited mayhem and chaos at prior events", including an arrest in May for inciting a riot at a concert in Arkansas.

The rapper pleaded not guilty.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct after he encouraged fans at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago to climb over security barricades and onto the stage.

NYTIMES