Trailer for film adaptation of Kevin Kwan's blockbuster book Crazy Rich Asians drops

SINGAPORE - The trailer for Crazy Rich Asians, a film based on the book by Singapore-born Kevin Kwan, was released on YouTube on Monday (April 23) by Warner Bros Pictures.

The glitzy 2min 45sec trailer showed glimpses of scenes shot in Singapore, including snazzy views of the Central Business District's skyline and the Supertrees at Gardens By The Bay.

The Jon M. Chu-directed film, set to air in August in Singapore and the United States, follows the lives of the ultra-rich in Singapore and the region.

It stars Singapore-based TV presenter Henry Golding as the lead Nick Young, and Constance Wu of US sitcom Fresh Off The Boat (2015-present) fame as his girlfriend, Rachel Chu.

It also features local actresses Fiona Xie and Tan Kheng Hua, local actor Pierre Png and blogshop model Constance Lau.

The cast of the film had been in Singapore shooting scenes in June last year in the humid heat.

Xie had told the press that she was an "Asian Marilyn Monroe, with Amy Winehouse hair" in the role of Kitty Pong, a gold-digger from Hong Kong.