Tradition goes hip

To attract younger Singaporeans to Chinese art forms and culture, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s inaugural Cultural Extravaganza is using holographic images and 3D projection-mapping in a musical showcase of folk tunes and nursery rhymes.

Elsewhere, a hip-hop artist raps in English alongside a Mandopop singer-songwriter.

Such collaborations are what you will get at the eight-day festival that kicks off next weekend.

Helmed by award-winning film-maker Royston Tan and Chingay Parade artistic director Fan Dong Kai, the festival will present traditional Chinese art forms in entirely innovative ways.

Tan’s multimedia theatre presentation Voyage– his first foray into stage work – will incorporate modern 3D projection-mapping technology and holographic imaging into a musical featuring re-arrangements of familiar Chinese songs such as Ke Ren Lai (We Have A Guest).

He has also produced the Chinese dialect-heavy omnibus film 667, which features emerging film-makers such as Kirsten Tan and Eva Tang helming shorts about the search for their Chinese cultural roots.

Meanwhile, Fan is overseeing the Sing.Lang concert, which pairs xinyao veterans such as Liang Wern Fook and Jiu Jian with younger artists such as rocker Alfred Sim and rapper Thelioncityboy, in updated performances of classic xinyao songs.

Tan, 40, says: “With this extravaganza, we wanted to preserve traditional Chinese art forms, but at the same time package them in new ways to appeal to younger audiences.

“I hope the programmes which we have put together here will be a good entry point for all Singaporeans to be immersed in Chinese culture and appreciate its beauty.”

The festival is held at the premises of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, a new $110-million, 11-storey building at 1 Straits Boulevard that is envisioned as a space to cultivate a deeper understanding, broader appreciation and long-lasting love of Chinese culture.

Facilities include a 530-seat auditorium, a 500-seat multi-purpose hall, a 150-seat recital studio, a visual arts gallery, an activity concourse and a 2,000 sq m roof terrace garden.

Besides the three main shows, visitors can also look forward to workshops on puppetry, Chinese opera, crosstalk and performances by local arts and culture groups, most of which are free of charge.

