Total Eclipse Of The Heart singer Bonnie Tyler achieves total eclipse of the charts

As the moon blocked out the sun during the total eclipse on Monday (Aug 21), singer Bonnie Tyler's hit song Total Eclipse Of The Heart blocked out all competition on the music charts.

The 66-year-old song bird soared to the top spot on the iTunes chart with her 1983 hit song, according to TMZ.

It even managed to overshadow the song of the summer Despacito, which is currently the most-watched video of all time on YouTube.

The hype from the eclipse also saw the song surge 267 per cent on Amazon, and Tyler's greatest hits album took the third spot on its Movers and Shakers list, reported TMZ.

Tyler marked the rare total eclipse by performing her ballad on Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise with DNCE, the band led by Joe Jonas, the Daily Mail reported.

To adapt to Monday's eclipse, the track was cut down to 2 minutes and 40 seconds - the time of the phenomenon.

The cruise, which departed from Orlando, Florida, was designed in a route to provide premium immersion in the natural occurrence - as the Earth's surface plunged into darkness - with stops in the Bahamas, St. Marteen and St. Thomas, according to the Daily Mail.