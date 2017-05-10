Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
2. (2) Fast & Furious 8
3. (3) Shock Wave
4. (-) Unlocked
5. (4) The Boss Baby
6. (-) Unforgettable
7. (-) Love Off The Cuff
8. (5) Gifted
9. (6) Moonlight
10. (7) Smurfs: The Lost Village
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
2. (1) The Fate Of The Furious
3. (4) The Boss Baby
4. (2) How To Be A Latin Lover
5. (6) Beauty And The Beast
6. (5) The Circle
7. (3) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
8. (9) Gifted
9. (8) Smurfs: The Lost Village
10. (7) Going In Style
•Information from boxofficemojo.com