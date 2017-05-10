Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

2. (2) Fast & Furious 8

3. (3) Shock Wave

4. (-) Unlocked

5. (4) The Boss Baby

6. (-) Unforgettable

7. (-) Love Off The Cuff

8. (5) Gifted

9. (6) Moonlight

10. (7) Smurfs: The Lost Village

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

2. (1) The Fate Of The Furious

3. (4) The Boss Baby

4. (2) How To Be A Latin Lover

5. (6) Beauty And The Beast

6. (5) The Circle

7. (3) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

8. (9) Gifted

9. (8) Smurfs: The Lost Village

10. (7) Going In Style

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
