Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2
2. (1) Fast & Furious 8
3. (2) Shock Wave
4. (3) The Boss Baby
5. (4) Gifted
6. (-) Moonlight
7. (5) Smurfs: The Lost Village
8. (7) Fabricated City
9. (8) The Lost City Of Z
10. (-) Aftermath
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) The Fate Of The Furious
2. (-) How To Be A Latin Lover
3. (-) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
4. (2) The Boss Baby
5. (-) The Circle
6. (3) Beauty And The Beast
7. (4) Going In Style
8. (5) Smurfs: The Lost Village
9. (8) Gifted
10. (7) Unforgettable
•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com