Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

2. (1) Fast & Furious 8

3. (2) Shock Wave

4. (3) The Boss Baby

5. (4) Gifted

6. (-) Moonlight

7. (5) Smurfs: The Lost Village

8. (7) Fabricated City

9. (8) The Lost City Of Z

10. (-) Aftermath

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) The Fate Of The Furious

2. (-) How To Be A Latin Lover

3. (-) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

4. (2) The Boss Baby

5. (-) The Circle

6. (3) Beauty And The Beast

7. (4) Going In Style

8. (5) Smurfs: The Lost Village

9. (8) Gifted

10. (7) Unforgettable

•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 03, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
