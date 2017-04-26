Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Fast & Furious 8
2. (-) Shock Wave
3. (2) The Boss Baby
4. (-) Gifted
5. (3) Smurfs: The Lost Village
6. (4) Beauty And The Beast
7. (-) Fabricated City
8. (-) The Lost City Of Z
9. (-) Going In Style
10. (5) Ghost In The Shell
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) The Fate Of The Furious
2. (2) The Boss Baby
3. (3) Beauty And The Beast
4. (-) Born In China
5. (5) Going In Style
6. (4) Smurfs: The Lost Village
7. (-) Unforgettable
8. (6) Gifted
9. (-) The Promise
10. (28) The Lost City Of Z
•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com