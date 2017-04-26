Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Fast & Furious 8

2. (-) Shock Wave

3. (2) The Boss Baby

4. (-) Gifted

5. (3) Smurfs: The Lost Village

6. (4) Beauty And The Beast

7. (-) Fabricated City

8. (-) The Lost City Of Z

9. (-) Going In Style

10. (5) Ghost In The Shell

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) The Fate Of The Furious

2. (2) The Boss Baby

3. (3) Beauty And The Beast

4. (-) Born In China

5. (5) Going In Style

6. (4) Smurfs: The Lost Village

7. (-) Unforgettable

8. (6) Gifted

9. (-) The Promise

10. (28) The Lost City Of Z

•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
