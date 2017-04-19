Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Fast & Furious 8
2. (1) The Boss Baby
3. (4) Smurfs: The Lost Village
4. (2) Beauty And The Beast
5. (3) Ghost In The Shell
6. (5) Power Rangers
7. (-) Pop Aye
8. (9) Get Out
9. (10) The Shack
10. (-) The Void
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Fate Of The Furious
2. (1) The Boss Baby
3. (2) Beauty And The Beast
4. (3) Smurfs: The Lost Village
5. (4) Going In Style
6. (16) Gifted
7. (8) Get Out
8. (6) Power Rangers
9. (10) The Case For Christ
10. (7) Kong: Skull Island