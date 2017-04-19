Top 10 Movies

Published
10 hours ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Fast & Furious 8

2. (1) The Boss Baby

3. (4) Smurfs: The Lost Village

4. (2) Beauty And The Beast

5. (3) Ghost In The Shell

6. (5) Power Rangers

7. (-) Pop Aye

8. (9) Get Out

9. (10) The Shack

10. (-) The Void

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Fate Of The Furious

2. (1) The Boss Baby

3. (2) Beauty And The Beast

4. (3) Smurfs: The Lost Village

5. (4) Going In Style

6. (16) Gifted

7. (8) Get Out

8. (6) Power Rangers

9. (10) The Case For Christ

10. (7) Kong: Skull Island

•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 19, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
