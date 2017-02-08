Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
2. (1) Kung Fu Yoga
3. (3) Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back
4. (4) Take 2
5. (2) xXx: Return Of Xander Cage
6. (6) Split
7. (5) The Fortune Handbook
8. (7) Hacksaw Ridge
9. (8) La La Land
10. (9) Arrival
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Split
2. (-) Rings
3. (2) A Dog's Purpose
4. (3) Hidden Figures
5. (5) La La Land
6. (4) Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
7. (7) Sing
8. (14) Lion
9. (-) The Space Between Us
10. (6) xXx: Return Of Xander Cage
•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com