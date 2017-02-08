Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

2. (1) Kung Fu Yoga

3. (3) Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back

4. (4) Take 2

5. (2) xXx: Return Of Xander Cage

6. (6) Split

7. (5) The Fortune Handbook

8. (7) Hacksaw Ridge

9. (8) La La Land

10. (9) Arrival

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Split

2. (-) Rings

3. (2) A Dog's Purpose

4. (3) Hidden Figures

5. (5) La La Land

6. (4) Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

7. (7) Sing

8. (14) Lion

9. (-) The Space Between Us

10. (6) xXx: Return Of Xander Cage

•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 08, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

