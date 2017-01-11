Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) The Great Wall
2. (-) Allied
3. (3) Railroad Tigers
4. (2) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
5. (4) Passengers
6. (6) Why Him?
7. (-) Collateral Beauty
8. (5) Assassin's Creed
9. (8) La La Land
10. (7) Sing
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
2. (17) Hidden Figures
3. (2) Sing
4. (-) Underworld: Blood Wars
5. (7) La La Land
6. (3) Passengers
7. (5) Why Him?
8. (4) Moana
9. (6) Fences
10. (8) Assassin's Creed
•Information from boxofficemojo.com