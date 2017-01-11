Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) The Great Wall

2. (-) Allied

3. (3) Railroad Tigers

4. (2) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

5. (4) Passengers

6. (6) Why Him?

7. (-) Collateral Beauty

8. (5) Assassin's Creed

9. (8) La La Land

10. (7) Sing

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

2. (17) Hidden Figures

3. (2) Sing

4. (-) Underworld: Blood Wars

5. (7) La La Land

6. (3) Passengers

7. (5) Why Him?

8. (4) Moana

9. (6) Fences

10. (8) Assassin's Creed

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

