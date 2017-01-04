Top 10 Movies

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

2. (2) Sing

3. (3) Passengers

4. (6) Moana

5. (4) Why Him?

6. (7) Fences

7. (8) La La Land

8. (5) Assassin's Creed

9. (13) Manchester By The Sea

10. (10) Collateral Beauty

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

SINGAPORE

1. (-) The Great Wall

2. (1) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

3. (-) Railroad Tigers

4. (3) Passengers

5. (2) Assassin's Creed

6. (-) Why Him?

7. (4) Sing

8. (6) La La Land

9. (5) Moana

10. (-) Ballerina

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

