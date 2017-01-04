Top 10 Movies

UNITED STATES
1. (1) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
2. (2) Sing
3. (3) Passengers
4. (6) Moana
5. (4) Why Him?
6. (7) Fences
7. (8) La La Land
8. (5) Assassin's Creed
9. (13) Manchester By The Sea
10. (10) Collateral Beauty
•Information from boxofficemojo.com
SINGAPORE
1. (-) The Great Wall
2. (1) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
3. (-) Railroad Tigers
4. (3) Passengers
5. (2) Assassin's Creed
6. (-) Why Him?
7. (4) Sing
8. (6) La La Land
9. (5) Moana
10. (-) Ballerina
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association