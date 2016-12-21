Top 10 Movies

Published
Dec 21, 2016, 5:00 am SGT

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

2. (1) Sing

3. (3) Moana

4. (6) La La Land

5. (5) Lulu The Movie

6. (2) Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

7. (7) Office Christmas Party

8. (4) Underworld: Blood Wars

9. (-) Sword Master

10. (8) Warriors Gate

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

2. (1) Moana

3. (2) Office Christmas Party

4. (-) Collateral Beauty

5. (3) Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

6. (7) Manchester By The Sea

7. (15) La La Land

8. (4) Arrival

9. (5) Doctor Strange

10. (8) Nocturnal Animals

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 21, 2016, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
