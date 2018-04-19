Top 10 Movies

Published
43 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Rampage

2. (2) A Quiet Place

3. (1) Ready Player One

4. (3) Pacific Rim: Uprising

5. (4) The Hurricane Heist

6. (-) The Princess And The Matchmaker

7. (5) Black Panther

8. (8) Peter Rabbit

9. (7) Midnight Sun

10. (-) Tomorrow Is Another Day

• Information from the Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Rampage

2. (1) A Quiet Place

3. (-) Truth Or Dare

4. (2) Ready Player One

5. (3) Blockers

6. (4) Black Panther

7. (10) Isle Of Dogs

8. (6) I Can Only Imagine

9. (5) Tyler Perry's Acrimony

10. (7) Chappaquiddick

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 19, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Related news and commentaries on Asean
JCU's Dean on creating workforce-ready graduates
Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces