Top 10 Movies

Published
40 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Ready Player One

2. (-) A Quiet Place

3. (2) Pacific Rim: Uprising

4. (-) The Hurricane Heist

5. (3) Black Panther

6. (4) Tomb Raider

7. (-) Midnight Sun

8. (5) Peter Rabbit

9. (6) Ramen Teh

10. (7) Lee Chong Wei

• Information from the Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) A Quiet Place

2. (1) Ready Player One

3. (-) Blockers

4. (3) Black Panther

5. (4) I Can Only Imagine

6. (2) Tyler Perry's Acrimony

7. (-) Chappaquiddick

8. (6) Sherlock Gnomes

9. (5) Pacific Rim Uprising

10. (11) Isle Of Dogs

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
