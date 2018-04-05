Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE

1. (-) Ready Player One

2. (1) Pacific Rim: Uprising

3. (3) Black Panther

4. (2) Tomb Raider

5. (5) Peter Rabbit

6. (-) Ramen Teh

7. (6) Lee Chong Wei

8. (4) Red Sparrow

9. (-) I Can Only Imagine

10. (10) 7 Days In Entebbe

• Information from the Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Ready Player One

2. (-) Tyler Perry's Acrimony

3. (2) Black Panther

4. (3) I Can Only Imagine

5. (1) Pacific Rim Uprising

6. (4) Sherlock Gnomes

7. (7) Love, Simon

8. (5) Tomb Raider

9. (6) A Wrinkle In Time

10. (8) Paul, Apostle Of Christ

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 05, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
