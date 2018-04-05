Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Ready Player One
2. (1) Pacific Rim: Uprising
3. (3) Black Panther
4. (2) Tomb Raider
5. (5) Peter Rabbit
6. (-) Ramen Teh
7. (6) Lee Chong Wei
8. (4) Red Sparrow
9. (-) I Can Only Imagine
10. (10) 7 Days In Entebbe
• Information from the Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Ready Player One
2. (-) Tyler Perry's Acrimony
3. (2) Black Panther
4. (3) I Can Only Imagine
5. (1) Pacific Rim Uprising
6. (4) Sherlock Gnomes
7. (7) Love, Simon
8. (5) Tomb Raider
9. (6) A Wrinkle In Time
10. (8) Paul, Apostle Of Christ
• Information from boxofficemojo.com