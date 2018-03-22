Top 10 Movies

Published
Mar 22, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Tomb Raider

2. (2) Black Panther

3. (4) Peter Rabbit

4. (-) Sherlock Gnomes

5. (3) Red Sparrow

6. (5) A Wrinkle In Time

7. (-) The Strangers: Prey At Night

8. (-) Lee Chong Wei

9. (-) Gringo

10. (6) Detective Chinatown 2

• Information from the Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Black Panther

2. (-) Tomb Raider

3. (-) I Can Only Imagine

4. (2) A Wrinkle In Time

5. (-) Love, Simon

6. (5) Game Night

7. (6) Peter Rabbit

8. (3) Strangers: Prey At Night

9. (4) Red Sparrow

10. (7) Death Wish

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 22, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
