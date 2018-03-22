Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Tomb Raider
2. (2) Black Panther
3. (4) Peter Rabbit
4. (-) Sherlock Gnomes
5. (3) Red Sparrow
6. (5) A Wrinkle In Time
7. (-) The Strangers: Prey At Night
8. (-) Lee Chong Wei
9. (-) Gringo
10. (6) Detective Chinatown 2
• Information from the Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Black Panther
2. (-) Tomb Raider
3. (-) I Can Only Imagine
4. (2) A Wrinkle In Time
5. (-) Love, Simon
6. (5) Game Night
7. (6) Peter Rabbit
8. (3) Strangers: Prey At Night
9. (4) Red Sparrow
10. (7) Death Wish
• Information from boxofficemojo.com