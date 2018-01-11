Top 10 Movies

Published
57 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Insidious: The Last Key

2. (1) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

3. (3) The Greatest Showman

4. (2) Star Wars: The Last Jedi

5. (4) Pitch Perfect 3

6. (5) Bleeding Steel

7. (-) Darkest Hour

8. (-) Legend Of The Demon Cat

9. (9) Wonder

10. (7) Goldbuster

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (2) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

2. (-) Insidious: The Last Key

3. (1) Star Wars: The Last Jedi

4. (4) The Greatest Showman

5. (3) Pitch Perfect 3

6. (5) Ferdinand

7. (13) Molly's Game

8. (8) Darkest Hour

9. (6) Coco

10. (7) All The Money In The World

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 11, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
