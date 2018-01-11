Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Insidious: The Last Key
2. (1) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
3. (3) The Greatest Showman
4. (2) Star Wars: The Last Jedi
5. (4) Pitch Perfect 3
6. (5) Bleeding Steel
7. (-) Darkest Hour
8. (-) Legend Of The Demon Cat
9. (9) Wonder
10. (7) Goldbuster
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (2) Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
2. (-) Insidious: The Last Key
3. (1) Star Wars: The Last Jedi
4. (4) The Greatest Showman
5. (3) Pitch Perfect 3
6. (5) Ferdinand
7. (13) Molly's Game
8. (8) Darkest Hour
9. (6) Coco
10. (7) All The Money In The World
•Information from boxofficemojo.com