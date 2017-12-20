Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Star Wars: The Last Jedi
2. (2) Coco
3. (1) Murder On The Orient Express
4. (-) Wonder
5. (-) The Thousand Faces Of Dunjia
6. (4) Paddington 2
7. (3) Justice League
8. (5) Ah Boys To Men 4
9. (8) The Promise
10. (6) Thor: Ragnarok
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Star Wars: The Last Jedi
2. (-) Ferdinand
3. (1) Coco
4. (3) Wonder
5. (2) Justice League
6. (6) Daddy's Home 2
7. (5) Thor: Ragnarok
8. (4) The Disaster Artist
9. (7) Murder On The Orient Express
10. (9) Lady Bird
• Information from boxofficemojo.com