Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Star Wars: The Last Jedi

2. (2) Coco

3. (1) Murder On The Orient Express

4. (-) Wonder

5. (-) The Thousand Faces Of Dunjia

6. (4) Paddington 2

7. (3) Justice League

8. (5) Ah Boys To Men 4

9. (8) The Promise

10. (6) Thor: Ragnarok

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Star Wars: The Last Jedi

2. (-) Ferdinand

3. (1) Coco

4. (3) Wonder

5. (2) Justice League

6. (6) Daddy's Home 2

7. (5) Thor: Ragnarok

8. (4) The Disaster Artist

9. (7) Murder On The Orient Express

10. (9) Lady Bird

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 20, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
