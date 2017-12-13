Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Murder On The Orient Express
2. (3) Coco
3. (2) Justice League
4. (-) Paddington 2
5. (4) Ah Boys To Men 4
6. (6) Thor: Ragnarok
7. (5) Daddy's Home 2
8. (7) The Promise
9. (-) A Taxi Driver
10. (-) Birth Of The Dragon
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Coco
2. (2) Justice League
3. (3) Wonder
4. (12) The Disaster Artist
5. (4) Thor: Ragnarok
6. (5) Daddy's Home 2
7. (6) Murder On The Orient Express
8. (9) The Star
9. (8) Lady Bird
10. (-) Just Getting Started
• Information from boxofficemojo.com