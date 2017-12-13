Top 10 Movies

Published
2017-12-13
SINGAPORE

1. (1) Murder On The Orient Express

2. (3) Coco

3. (2) Justice League

4. (-) Paddington 2

5. (4) Ah Boys To Men 4

6. (6) Thor: Ragnarok

7. (5) Daddy's Home 2

8. (7) The Promise

9. (-) A Taxi Driver

10. (-) Birth Of The Dragon

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Coco

2. (2) Justice League

3. (3) Wonder

4. (12) The Disaster Artist

5. (4) Thor: Ragnarok

6. (5) Daddy's Home 2

7. (6) Murder On The Orient Express

8. (9) The Star

9. (8) Lady Bird

10. (-) Just Getting Started

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 13, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
