Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Murder On The Orient Express

2. (1) Justice League

3. (3) Coco

4. (2) Ah Boys To Men 4

5. (-) Daddy's Home 2

6. (4) Thor: Ragnarok

7. (6) The Promise

8. (-) The Brink

9. (5) Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You!

10. (-) Fireworks, Should We See It From The Side Or The Bottom?

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Coco

2. (2) Justice League

3. (3) Wonder

4. (4) Thor: Ragnarok

5. (5) Daddy's Home 2

6. (6) Murder On The Orient Express

7. (10) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

8. (11) Lady Bird

9. (7) The Star

10. (9) Roman J. Israel, Esq.

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

