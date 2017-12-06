Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Murder On The Orient Express
2. (1) Justice League
3. (3) Coco
4. (2) Ah Boys To Men 4
5. (-) Daddy's Home 2
6. (4) Thor: Ragnarok
7. (6) The Promise
8. (-) The Brink
9. (5) Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You!
10. (-) Fireworks, Should We See It From The Side Or The Bottom?
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Coco
2. (2) Justice League
3. (3) Wonder
4. (4) Thor: Ragnarok
5. (5) Daddy's Home 2
6. (6) Murder On The Orient Express
7. (10) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
8. (11) Lady Bird
9. (7) The Star
10. (9) Roman J. Israel, Esq.
• Information from boxofficemojo.com