Top 10 movies

Published
2 hours ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Justice League

2. (2) Ah Boys To Men 4

3. (-) Coco

4. (3) Thor: Ragnarok

5. (-) Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You

6. (4) The Promise

7. (-) Manhunt

8. (-) The Golden Monk

9. (-) Battle Of The Sexes

10. (-) Wind River

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Coco

2. (1) Justice League

3. (2) Wonder

4. (3) Thor: Ragnarok

5. (4) Daddy's Home 2

6. (5) Murder On The Orient Express

7. (6) The Star

8. (7) A Bad Moms Christmas

9. (37) Roman J. Israel, Esq.

10. (9) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 29, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 movies'.
