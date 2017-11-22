Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago
yipwy@sph.com.sg
@STyipwaiyee

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Justice League

2. (1) Ah Boys To Men 4

3. (2) Thor: Ragnarok

4. (-) The Promise

5. (3) My Little Pony

6. (5) Victoria & Abdul

7. (4) Jigsaw

8. (-) Chasing The Dragon

9. (8) Suburbicon

10. (7) A Bad Moms Christmas

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Justice League

2. (-) Wonder

3. (1) Thor: Ragnarok

4. (2) Daddy's Home 2

5. (3) Murder On The Orient Express

6. (-) The Star

7. (4) A Bad Moms Christmas

8. (10) Lady Bird

9. (27) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

10. (5) Jigsaw

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 22, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch