Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Justice League
2. (1) Ah Boys To Men 4
3. (2) Thor: Ragnarok
4. (-) The Promise
5. (3) My Little Pony
6. (5) Victoria & Abdul
7. (4) Jigsaw
8. (-) Chasing The Dragon
9. (8) Suburbicon
10. (7) A Bad Moms Christmas
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Justice League
2. (-) Wonder
3. (1) Thor: Ragnarok
4. (2) Daddy's Home 2
5. (3) Murder On The Orient Express
6. (-) The Star
7. (4) A Bad Moms Christmas
8. (10) Lady Bird
9. (27) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
10. (5) Jigsaw
• Information from boxofficemojo.com