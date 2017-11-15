Top 10 movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Ah Boys To Men 4

2. (1) Thor: Ragnarok

3. (2) My Little Pony

4. (3) Jigsaw

5. (-) Victoria & Abdul

6. (4) Always Be With You

7. (7) A Bad Moms Christmas

8. (-) Suburbicon

9. (5) Happy Death Day

10. (6) Geostorm

Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Thor: Ragnarok

2. (-) Daddy's Home 2

3. (-) Murder On The Orient Express

4. (2) A Bad Moms Christmas

5. (3) Jigsaw

6. (4) Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

7. (5) Geostorm

8. (7) Blade Runner 2049

9. (6) Happy Death Day

10. (26) Lady Bird

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 15, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
