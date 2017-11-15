Top 10 movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Ah Boys To Men 4
2. (1) Thor: Ragnarok
3. (2) My Little Pony
4. (3) Jigsaw
5. (-) Victoria & Abdul
6. (4) Always Be With You
7. (7) A Bad Moms Christmas
8. (-) Suburbicon
9. (5) Happy Death Day
10. (6) Geostorm
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Thor: Ragnarok
2. (-) Daddy's Home 2
3. (-) Murder On The Orient Express
4. (2) A Bad Moms Christmas
5. (3) Jigsaw
6. (4) Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
7. (5) Geostorm
8. (7) Blade Runner 2049
9. (6) Happy Death Day
10. (26) Lady Bird
• Information from boxofficemojo.com