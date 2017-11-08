Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Thor: Ragnarok

2. (2) My Little Pony

3. (-) Jigsaw

4. (-) Always Be With You

5. (2) Happy Death Day

6. (3) Geostorm

7. (-) A Bad Moms Christmas

8. (4) Chasing The Dragon

9. (-) The Mountain Between Us

10. (7) The Foreigner

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Thor: Ragnarok

2. (-) A Bad Moms Christmas

3. (1) Jigsaw

4. (2) Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

5. (3) Geostorm

6. (4) Happy Death Day

7. (6) Thank You For Your Service

8. (5) Blade Runner 2049

9. (7) Only The Brave

10. (11) Let There Be Light

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

