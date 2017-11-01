Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Thor: Ragnarok
2. (2) Happy Death Day
3. (1) Geostorm
4. (3) Chasing The Dragon
5. (-) Flatliners
6. (7) American Assassin
7. (4) The Foreigner
8. (5) Blade Runner 2049
9. (6) Kingsman: The Golden Circle
10. (9) Only The Brave
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Jigsaw
2. (1) Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
3. (2) Geostorm
4. (3) Happy Death Day
5. (4) Blade Runner 2049
6. (-) Thank You For Your Service
7. (5) Only The Brave
8. (6) The Foreigner
9. (-) Suburbicon
10. (7) It
•Information from boxofficemojo.com