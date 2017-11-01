Top 10 Movies

Published
Nov 1, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Thor: Ragnarok

2. (2) Happy Death Day

3. (1) Geostorm

4. (3) Chasing The Dragon

5. (-) Flatliners

6. (7) American Assassin

7. (4) The Foreigner

8. (5) Blade Runner 2049

9. (6) Kingsman: The Golden Circle

10. (9) Only The Brave

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Jigsaw

2. (1) Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

3. (2) Geostorm

4. (3) Happy Death Day

5. (4) Blade Runner 2049

6. (-) Thank You For Your Service

7. (5) Only The Brave

8. (6) The Foreigner

9. (-) Suburbicon

10. (7) It

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 01, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
Topics: 

