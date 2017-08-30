Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (2) The Battleship Island
2. (3) The Hitman's Bodyguard
3. (1) Annabelle: Creation
4. (-) Paradox
5. (-) Once Upon A Time
6. (-) Tokyo Ghoul
7. (-) Rough Night
8. (6) 47 Meters Down
9. (7) Dunkirk
10. (4) The Emoji Movie
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) The Hitman's Bodyguard
2. (2) Annabelle: Creation
3. (-) Leap!
4. (10) Wind River
5. (3) Logan Lucky
6. (4) Dunkirk
7. (7) Spider-Man: Homecoming
8. (-) Birth Of The Dragon
9. (-) Mayweather Vs McGregor
10. (6) The Emoji Movie
•Information from boxofficemojo.com