Top 10 Movies

Published
35 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (2) The Battleship Island

2. (3) The Hitman's Bodyguard

3. (1) Annabelle: Creation

4. (-) Paradox

5. (-) Once Upon A Time

6. (-) Tokyo Ghoul

7. (-) Rough Night

8. (6) 47 Meters Down

9. (7) Dunkirk

10. (4) The Emoji Movie

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) The Hitman's Bodyguard

2. (2) Annabelle: Creation

3. (-) Leap!

4. (10) Wind River

5. (3) Logan Lucky

6. (4) Dunkirk

7. (7) Spider-Man: Homecoming

8. (-) Birth Of The Dragon

9. (-) Mayweather Vs McGregor

10. (6) The Emoji Movie

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 30, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
