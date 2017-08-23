Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Annabelle: Creation
2. (-) The Battleship Island
3. (-) The Hitman's Bodyguard
4. (2) The Emoji Movie
5. (3) Wolf Warrior II
6. (-) 47 Meters Down
7. (4) Dunkirk
8. (6) Spider-Man: Homecoming
9. (-) Zombie Fighters
10. (7) War For The Planet Of The Apes•
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Hitman's Bodyguard
2. (1) Annabelle: Creation
3. (-) Logan Lucky
4. (2) Dunkirk
5. (3) The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
6. (6) The Emoji Movie
7. (7) Spider-Man: Homecoming
8. (5) Girls Trip
9. (4) The Dark Tower
10. (20) Wind River
•Information from boxofficemojo.com