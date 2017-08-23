Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Annabelle: Creation

2. (-) The Battleship Island

3. (-) The Hitman's Bodyguard

4. (2) The Emoji Movie

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

5. (3) Wolf Warrior II

6. (-) 47 Meters Down

7. (4) Dunkirk

8. (6) Spider-Man: Homecoming

9. (-) Zombie Fighters

10. (7) War For The Planet Of The Apes•

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Hitman's Bodyguard

2. (1) Annabelle: Creation

3. (-) Logan Lucky

4. (2) Dunkirk

5. (3) The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature

6. (6) The Emoji Movie

7. (7) Spider-Man: Homecoming

8. (5) Girls Trip

9. (4) The Dark Tower

10. (20) Wind River

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 23, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia