Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Annabelle: Creation

2. (-) The Emoji Movie

3. (2) Wolf Warrior II

4. (3) Dunkirk

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

5. (1) The Dark Tower

6. (6) Spider-Man: Homecoming

7. (4) War For The Planet Of The Apes

8. (5) Baby Driver

9. (-) A Day

10. (7) Gintama

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Annabelle: Creation

2. (2) Dunkirk

3. (-) The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature

4. (1) The Dark Tower

5. (3) The Emoji Movie

6. (4) Girls Trip

7. (6) Spider-Man: Homecoming

8. (5) Kidnap

9. (-) The Glass Castle

10. (7) Atomic Blonde

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 16, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice