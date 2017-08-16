Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Annabelle: Creation
2. (-) The Emoji Movie
3. (2) Wolf Warrior II
4. (3) Dunkirk
5. (1) The Dark Tower
6. (6) Spider-Man: Homecoming
7. (4) War For The Planet Of The Apes
8. (5) Baby Driver
9. (-) A Day
10. (7) Gintama
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Annabelle: Creation
2. (2) Dunkirk
3. (-) The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
4. (1) The Dark Tower
5. (3) The Emoji Movie
6. (4) Girls Trip
7. (6) Spider-Man: Homecoming
8. (5) Kidnap
9. (-) The Glass Castle
10. (7) Atomic Blonde
•Information from boxofficemojo.com