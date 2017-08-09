Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) The Dark Tower
2. (-) Wolf Warrior II
3. (1) Dunkirk
4. (3) War For The Planet Of The Apes
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
5. (4) Baby Driver
6. (2) Spider-Man: Homecoming
7. (-) Gintama
8. (5) Valerian And the City Of A Thousand Planets
9. (-) Snatched
10. (7) Atomic Blonde
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Dark Tower
2. (1) Dunkirk
3. (2) The Emoji Movie
4. (3) Girls Trip
5. (-) Kidnap
6. (5) Spider-Man: Homecoming
7. (4) Atomic Blonde
8. (16) Detroit
9. (6) War For The Planet Of The Apes
10. (7) Despicable Me 3
•Information from boxofficemojo.com