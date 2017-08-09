Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) The Dark Tower

2. (-) Wolf Warrior II

3. (1) Dunkirk

4. (3) War For The Planet Of The Apes

5. (4) Baby Driver

6. (2) Spider-Man: Homecoming

7. (-) Gintama

8. (5) Valerian And the City Of A Thousand Planets

9. (-) Snatched

10. (7) Atomic Blonde

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Dark Tower

2. (1) Dunkirk

3. (2) The Emoji Movie

4. (3) Girls Trip

5. (-) Kidnap

6. (5) Spider-Man: Homecoming

7. (4) Atomic Blonde

8. (16) Detroit

9. (6) War For The Planet Of The Apes

10. (7) Despicable Me 3

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
