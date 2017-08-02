Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Dunkirk
2. (3) Spider-Man: Homecoming
3. (2) War For The Planet Of The Apes
4. (4) Baby Driver
5. (5) Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets
6. (-) Wolf Warrior II
7. (-) Atomic Blonde
8. (-) Mon Mon Mon Monsters
9. (7) Despicable Me 3
10. (6) Wu Kong
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Dunkirk
2. (-) The Emoji Movie
3. (2) Girls Trip
4. (-) Atomic Blonde
5. (3) Spider-Man: Homecoming
6. (4) War For The Planet Of The Apes
7. (6) Despicable Me 3
8. (5) Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets
9. (7) Baby Driver
10. (9) Wonder Woman
•Information from boxofficemojo.com