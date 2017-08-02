Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago
yipwy@sph.com.sg
@STyipwaiyee

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Dunkirk

2. (3) Spider-Man: Homecoming

3. (2) War For The Planet Of The Apes

4. (4) Baby Driver

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

5. (5) Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets

6. (-) Wolf Warrior II

7. (-) Atomic Blonde

8. (-) Mon Mon Mon Monsters

9. (7) Despicable Me 3

10. (6) Wu Kong 

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Dunkirk

2. (-) The Emoji Movie

3. (2) Girls Trip

4. (-) Atomic Blonde

5. (3) Spider-Man: Homecoming

6. (4) War For The Planet Of The Apes

7. (6) Despicable Me 3

8. (5) Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets

9. (7) Baby Driver

10. (9) Wonder Woman

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice