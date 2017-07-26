Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Dunkirk
2. (2) War For The Planet Of The Apes
3. (1) Spider-Man: Homecoming
4. (-) Baby Driver
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
5. (-) Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets
6. (3) Wu Kong
7. (4) Despicable Me 3
8. (6) Wish Upon
9. (5) Transformers: The Last Knight
10. (7) Wonder Woman
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Dunkirk
2. (-) Girls Trip
3. (2) Spider-Man: Homecoming
4. (1) War For The Planet Of The Apes
5. (-) Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets
6. (3) Despicable Me 3
7. (4) Baby Driver
8. (5) The Big Sick
9. (6) Wonder Woman
10. (7) Wish Upon
•Information from boxofficemojo.com