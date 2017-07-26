Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago
Media Correspondent
bchan@sph.com.sg
boonchanlife

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Dunkirk

2. (2) War For The Planet Of The Apes

3. (1) Spider-Man: Homecoming

4. (-) Baby Driver

5. (-) Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets

6. (3) Wu Kong

7. (4) Despicable Me 3

8. (6) Wish Upon

9. (5) Transformers: The Last Knight

10. (7) Wonder Woman

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Dunkirk

2. (-) Girls Trip

3. (2) Spider-Man: Homecoming

4. (1) War For The Planet Of The Apes

5. (-) Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets

6. (3) Despicable Me 3

7. (4) Baby Driver

8. (5) The Big Sick

9. (6) Wonder Woman

10. (7) Wish Upon

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 26, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
