Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Spider-Man: Homecoming
2. (1) Transformers: The Last Knight
3. (2) Despicable Me 3
4. (3) Wonder Woman
5. (4) The Mummy
6. (8) Bad Genius
7. (5) Overdrive
8. (6) Reset
9. (7) The Wall
10. (-) In This Corner Of The World
•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Spider-Man: Homecoming
2. (1) Despicable Me 3
3. (2) Baby Driver
4. (4) Wonder Woman
5. (3) Transformers: The Last Knight
6. (5) Cars 3
7. (6) The House
8. (12) The Big Sick
9. (7) 47 Meters Down
10. (8) The Beguiled
•Information from boxofficemojo.com