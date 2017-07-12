Top 10 Movies

Published
Jul 12, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Spider-Man: Homecoming

2. (1) Transformers: The Last Knight

3. (2) Despicable Me 3

4. (3) Wonder Woman

5. (4) The Mummy

6. (8) Bad Genius

7. (5) Overdrive

8. (6) Reset

9. (7) The Wall

10. (-) In This Corner Of The World

•Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Spider-Man: Homecoming

2. (1) Despicable Me 3

3. (2) Baby Driver

4. (4) Wonder Woman

5. (3) Transformers: The Last Knight

6. (5) Cars 3

7. (6) The House

8. (12) The Big Sick

9. (7) 47 Meters Down

10. (8) The Beguiled

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2017, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

