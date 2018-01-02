Tony winner Lena Hall to record tribute albums every month

BOSTON (NYTimes) - Lena Hall, the Tony Award-winning actress and cabaret singer, will pay homage to her favourite musicians by releasing a new EP album on the first Friday of every month this year, as well as a music video every week.

The project, called Obsessed, begins on Jan 5 with songs from John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask's rock musical, Hedwig And The Angry Inch, which she starred in on Broadway in 2014.

On Friday, she will also release two music videos.

Hall's tentative schedule for the rest of the year includes a diverse slate of tributes to Peter Gabriel and Elton John, for example, as well as Beck and Pink.

Also on the roster are Nirvana, Jack White and Radiohead.

Towards the end of the year, she will record songs by the Cranberries and Muse, as well as David Bowie and Chris Cornell, of Soundgarden and Audioslave.

SKB Records, a heavyweight label in the world of Broadway cast recordings, will produce Hall's EPs.