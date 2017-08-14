Tom Cruise hurt while attempting stunt for Mission: Impossible 6?

LONDON - Tom Cruise could have hurt himself during the shooting on Sunday for Mission: Impossible 6.

A video from the London set that was acquired by gossip website TMZ showed Cruise, 55, failing to jump from one building to another successfully.

He seemed to hit the wall of the building before crawling over the top and walking with a limp.

He has in the past pulled off difficult stunts.

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) opens with Cruise's Ethan Hunt character hanging onto a plane as it hurtles down a runway.

The sixth movie in the franchise, which is slated for a July release next year, also stars Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin.

