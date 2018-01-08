Time's Up pins make sharp anti-sexual harassment point at Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (NYTimes) - Last year at the Oscars, the accessory of the evening was a blue American Civil Liberties Union ribbon.

At the Golden Globes (this morning, Singapore time), it was the black-and-white Time's Up pin, as seen on the lapels and collars of stars like Justin Timberlake, Daniel Kaluuya, Ewan McGregor, William H. Macy, Joseph Fiennes and Ryan Seacrest.

Time's Up is an initiative by several hundred actresses and female agents, writers, directors and entertainment executives to fight sexual misconduct.

It has no leadership and members include Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon asked Arianne Phillips, a costume designer and stylist who has worked with Madonna and on movies like Kingsman: The Golden Circle, to design the pins last month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The pins add to the decision by many actors to wear all black to the awards as a show of support for those who have experienced sexual misconduct.

"Reese asked me to come to the actors' group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters," Phillips told The Hollywood Reporter.

"We were up against the holidays but I said I could do it, and the first person I called was my partner-in-crime, Michael Schmidt."

Schmidt is a designer who has worked with Rihanna, Cher and Lady Gaga.

Together, the two designed the pin and had 500 versions produced withing two weeks.