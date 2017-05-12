Tickets to Britney Spears' first concert here cost as much as $568

SINGAPORE - Tickets to Britney Spear's upcoming first concert in Singapore - at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 30 - will go on sale on May 18 at noon through Sports Hub Tix.

They are some of the most expensive tickets for a pop concert here. The cheapest tickets go for $188 and fans would have to pay $568 for the best view closest to the stage. The other categories are priced at $268, $368 and $468.

Other artists performing at the same venue are charging less. Tickets to British singer Ed Sheeran in November start from $$108 and peak at $248. Veteran British singer Sting's show there on May 28 go from $108 to $288, while Taiwanese singer A-mei's concert on June 9 cost from $98 to $288.

Other pricey gigs in Singapore include American rock band Guns N' Roses at the Changi Exhibition Centre in February this year ($199 to $2,063 for the VIP package) and American pop icon Madonna's show at the National Stadium in February 2016 ($108 to $1,288 for the VIP package).

Recognised as one of the best-selling artists of all time, Spears is known for massive pop hits such as ...Baby One More Time (1998), Oops!... I Did It Again (2000) and Womanizer (2008).

She released her ninth and most recent album, Glory, last year. The album went to the top three on the US and British charts while music magazine Rolling Stone ranked it the fifth best pop album of the year.