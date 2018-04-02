Ticketmaster denies report that it threatens US concert venues

NEW YORK (Bloomberg) - Ticketmaster Entertainment says it is not stifling competition in the concert industry, pushing back against a report that the US Department of Justice is probing whether its parent company is abiding by an antitrust agreement from eight years ago.

Justice Department officials are looking into possible cases where parent Live Nation Entertainment pressured venues in Atlanta, Las Vegas and other cities into using Ticketmaster to sell tickets to those shows or lose the venue business, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

The Times cited e-mails shown to it by Ticketmaster's main rival, AEG.

Live Nation bought Ticketmaster in 2010 and agreed to a set of rules to ensure it would not gain a monopoly on live music promotion and ticketing.

Said Mr Jared Smith, president of Ticketmaster: "It is absolutely against Live Nation and Ticketmaster policy to threaten venues that they won't get any Live Nation shows if they don't use Ticketmaster."