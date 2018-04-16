Thousands queue to register for Avengers: Infinity War red carpet event at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE - Thousands of fans turned up early Monday (April 16) for a chance to attend the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet event later at night, with some of Hollywood's biggest names set to be in attendance.

Queues formed outside the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Expo and Convention Centre's Hall B before doors opened for registration at 7am.

While the event is free and open to the public, fans are required to register in person for a non-transferable wristband to gain access, due to venue capacity limitations.

Registration will be on a first-come-first-served basis. There are 4,000 wristbands available.

Those holding red wristbands will be given access to the event between 5pm and 6pm, and others with green will be able to enter the venue between 6pm and 7pm.

These lucky fans will be able to meet some of the main cast members of the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War superhero movie.

They include Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and director of the movie, Joe Russo.

Technician Jason Foo, 31, who joined the queue at about 7.10am said that he had specially taken a day off from work for a shot at attending his first red carpet event, where he hopes to meet the cast of his favourite childhood animated series up close.

"I've been a fan of the cartoon series since I was kid in the 1990s. And to be able to get the chance to meet the cast in person would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's almost like a dream come true," said Mr Foo, who counts Iron Man and Spider-Man as his personal favourites.

He added that he woke up at 4.30am to get ready and travel from his Choa Chu Kang home to MBS, but was shocked to find over 1,000 people there when he arrived at 7am.

He was still waiting patiently in line as of 8.30am, but he said: "I don't mind the long wait. I am just worried about the wristbands. If I manage to get registered, it will be all worth it."