They will be buried side by side

LOS ANGELES • A joint memorial service and side-by-side burial are being planned for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the Hollywood mother and daughter who died a day apart last week in Los Angeles, the family said last Friday.

Reynolds' son and Fisher's younger brother, Todd, said a glimpse he caught of hummingbirds at a cemetery site at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills convinced him it was the ideal spot for their final resting place.

"That's the way it was meant to be," Mr Fisher, 58, said, recalling that his mother, the Oscar-nominated singer and actress, had a special fondness for hummingbirds, which were regular visitors to the grounds of her Beverly Hills home.

He said relatives were gathering over the weekend to firm up funeral arrangements, including dates.

The family is planning two private events - a joint memorial celebration and a burial of mother and daughter next to each other at Forest Lawn - to be followed by some form of public commemoration of the two.

Reynolds, who sang and danced her way into the hearts of moviegoers in Hollywood musicals such as Singin' In The Rain (1952), suffered a stroke and died last Wednesday at the age of 84.

Her daughter, Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died last Tuesday, a day earlier, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from England, where she had been shooting the third season of the British television comedy Catastrophe. She was 60.

HBO announced last Friday that it was moving up the debut of the documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds. The film was to air early this year. It will now be shown on HBO in the United States on Saturday. The documentary, directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens, had its premiere this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

A review in The Hollywood Reporter praised it as "warmly engaging" and added that "the tremendous affection evident from the film-makers for their subjects is quite contagious".

Ms Sheila Nevins, the president for documentary and family programming at HBO, said in an interview that after Fisher's death last Tuesday, it seemed appropriate to show the film on Mother's Day, "for Debbie".

But after Reynolds' death the next day, and the public outpouring that followed, the logic for moving it up changed. "Earlier, it would have been gawking," she said. "But now it's a testament of love."

The documentary, whose producers include Mr Fisher, was mostly shot 11/2 years ago, though it also includes unused offstage footage from Wishful Drinking, a screen adaptation of Carrie Fisher's one- woman show of the same title that aired on HBO in 2010.

Carrie and Todd Fisher were born to Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher, whose marriage ended in scandal in 1959 after he began an affair with actress Elizabeth Taylor.

In an interview to be broadcast last Friday on the ABC News programme 20/20, Mr Todd Fisher elaborated on his mother's final hours, insisting "she didn't die of a broken heart", but rather "just left to be with Carrie".

"It wasn't that she was sitting around inconsolable, not at all," her son recounted in excerpts from the interview published by ABC.

"She simply said that she didn't get to see Carrie come back from London. She expressed how much she loved my sister. She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie.

"In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation she faded out, and within 30 minutes, she was gone."

REUTERS, NYTIMES