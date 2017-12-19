The Voice winner wows with technique

Malaysia's Lim Wen Suen was crowned the winner of the local version of The Voice singing competition show on Sunday.

The finale was filmed at Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios before a live audience of 1,200 people and it was hosted by UFM 100.3 DJ Huang Wenhong and Siow Hui Mei, from Malaysian television channel Astro.

Lim, 30, was on Malaysian singer-songwriter Gary Chaw's team. The other coaches on the show are Taiwanese singer Sky Wu, Chinese singer Della Ding Dang and Singaporean singer-songwriter Hanjin Tan.

After her win, Lim said on stage that she wanted to thank her family and friends who came to support her and her coach for his guidance. A pleased Chaw, 38, sang her praises: "On the show, she is the most technically brilliant. You can tell once you listen to her."

She emerged victorious after two rounds of intense competition during the finals.

In the first round, each of the eight finalists performed a song individually. Members of the public were invited to vote via SMS and the two contestants with the most votes proceeded to the second round.

The final two then performed an extended version of the song they sang during their blind audition.

After a second round of public voting, the contestant with the greater number of votes was crowned the winner.

In the first round, Lim sang Winnie Hsin's Colours Of The Wind in a white dress and was surrounded by falling "snow". In the second round, she sang an extended version of Lala Hsu's Riding A White Horse.

Malaysian singer Kenny Low, who is from Tan's team, was the runner-up. He sang a mash-up of two songs - Worth It by Sammi Cheng and I Don't Want To Miss A Thing by Aerosmith in the first round. In the second round, he sang the ballad Listen Up by Eason Chan.

Singaporean student Isaac Ong covered Faye Wong's I'm Willing while Singaporean pub singer Cherelle Tan sang her mentor Ding Dang's song, Why Did You Lie. Neither made it to the second round, but they were satisfied with their performances.

Ong said: "My objective in taking part in this competition was not only to create music, but also to help people who are less fortunate. I am still figuring out how to use music like a weapon to change the world. I am only 29 and still young."

And Tan, 26, said: "I haven't thought about what to do after this competition, but I hope it can open up more opportunities."

During the show, the coaches also performed with the contestants. For example, Wu's team performed a jazzy rendition of the ballad Love Snare by Jacky Cheung and Ding Dang's team sang a mash-up of two songs - It's Alright If The Whole World Can't Understand and I'm A Little Bird.

The show was broadcast on Malaysia's Astro AEC channel and Singapore's StarHub Hub E City (StarHub TV channels 111 and 825). It is still available on the StarHub Go app.