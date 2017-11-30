The Post lands top prizes

NEW YORK • After big wins at Monday night's Gotham Awards, the traditional kickoff to awards season, Get Out, Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name picked up more momentum on Tuesday, when the National Board of Review (NBR) announced its top movies and performances of the year.

But it was The Post, the coming Steven Spielberg film about The Washington Post's role in publishing the Pentagon Papers, that collected the top prizes: best film, along with best actor and actress for Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

Greta Gerwig also won big, landing best director for her coming-of-age tale Lady Bird, which also garnered best supporting actress for Laurie Metcalfe.

Timothee Chalamet, the young star of the romance Call Me By Your Name, won the board's breakthrough performance award and Jordan Peele won best directorial debut for the hit horror film Get Out. Get Out also won best ensemble award.

Willem Dafoe was named best supporting actor for The Florida Project. Pixar's Coco won best animated feature and the Jane Goodall biopic Jane landed best documentary.

Another stop on the seasonal circuit, the National Board of Review prizes are loosely predictive of Academy Award nominees and winners, and yet another indicator of where the winds are blowing. Last year, board winners Casey Affleck and Kenneth Lonergan went on to nab Oscars.

The NBR Awards Gala will be held on Jan 9.

