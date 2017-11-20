The Partridge Family star David Cassidy in critical condition

FLORIDA - American singer and actor David Cassidy, who became popular in the 1970s as a teen star in television show The Partridge Family, was hospitalised for treatment of liver failure, his spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The 67-year-old hopes to receive a liver transplant, his publicist Jo-Ann Geffen told CNN. He is being treated in the intensive care unit at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area hospital and has a breathing tube.

"He is conscious and surrounded by family and friends, nothing is imminent and we are taking it day by day," Geffen said to CNN.

Cassidy has publicly admitted to having problems with alcohol. He was arrested for driving under the influence on three separate occasions between 2010 and 2014.

He also told People magazine earlier this year that he is battling dementia. Cassidy, who has two children, daughter Katie, 30, and son Beau, 26, said he watched his grandfather struggle with the disease and saw his mother "disappear" from it as well.