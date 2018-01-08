The mood is black on Golden Globes red carpet

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Golden Globes kicked off Hollywood's countdown to the Oscars (this morning, Singapore time) with the normally colourful red carpet transformed into a sea of black gowns as stars showed solidarity with victims of sexual harassment.

Emma Stone, Amy Poehler, Jessica Biel, Kerry Washington, Christina Hendricks, Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern and Claire Foy were among early arrivals who wore black.

They were showing support for the Time's Up Campaign, launched earlier last week, to fight sexual harassment in the workplace.

Men also showed their support, with the likes of Justin Timberlake and Ricky Martin wearing black shirts to match their tuxedos.

Multiple allegations against actors, film-makers and Hollywood agents since October last year have led to many of the accused being fired, forced to step down, or dropped from creative projects.

First-time Globes host Seth Meyers has said he will address the sexual misconduct issue, but acknowledges that delivering jokes on the issue to Hollywood's A-list talent will prove a challenge.

"Fingers crossed we meet the right tone but that's certainly our goal," he said ahead of the three-hour show."I'm looking forward to seeing what people do as much as you are."