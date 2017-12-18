The Last Jedi reaps $141m on opening day

NEW YORK • Walt Disney's latest Star Wars film is on track to post the second-biggest, one-day box-office takings on record, behind only its predecessor in the space saga.

North American ticket sales for The Last Jedi were estimated at US$104.8 million (S$141.4 million) last Friday, Disney said in a statement.

That would make it just the second film to pass US$100 million in a single day after The Force Awakens. That 2015 movie holds the record for single-day revenue - US$119.1 million - thanks to pent-up demand as it was the first film in the series in a decade.

The Last Jedi opened worldwide last week, with the exception of China, where it debuts on Jan 5. The takings are ahead of Disney's expectations: It initially estimated the movie would reap US$99 million to US$104 million last Friday.

In 2015, The Force Awakens had an opening weekend of US$529 million in worldwide sales, including US$248 million in North America.

BLOOMBERG