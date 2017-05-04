The Force awakens at Gardens by the Bay

May the Fourth be with you - that is what many Star Wars fans will be saying today. In a creative spin on the science fiction franchise's traditional greeting - "May the Force be with you" - today marks Star Wars Day. And while fans all over the world bask in everything from a galaxy far, far away, those in Singapore can be part of a three-day festival at Gardens by the Bay. From today to Saturday, the gardens' Supertree Grove will play host to a light and music show in the evenings. Costumed fans from groups such as the Singapore Garrison of the 501st Legion - named for the tragic villain Darth Vader's handpicked troops - will also make daily appearances from 3pm to 10pm, raising funds for KK Women's and Children's Hospital's KKH Health Endowment Fund. Other activities include a night-time silent disco tomorrow and on Saturday, as well as 4.5km and 6km runs, also on Saturday. The festival will culminate with an outdoor screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at 9pm on Saturday. Visit http://www.gardensbythe bay.com.sg for more details.