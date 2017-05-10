The Flash star Gustin gets engaged to Sabahan girl

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - He may be a superhero onscreen, but Thomas Grant Gustin – who plays the titular character in TV series The Flash – couldn't resist the charm of a native Sabahan girl.
Andrea Thoma, a half-Kadazan, turned out to be Gustin’s ‘Iris West.’
They were recently engaged, according to an Instagram post by Gustin, in which Thoma was seen flashing her engagement ring with a big smile on her face while embracing him.
Based on her own Instagram account, Thoma is Sabahan through her mother’s side.
She also posted a photo of her family wearing traditional Kadazan attire, believed to be taken at her mother's village, Kampung Kolopis in Penampang near Kota Kinabalu.
In another photo, she posted a photo of her, her mother and her grandmother with a caption, “Three generations of Majalap women.”
“Don't mess with us, our ancestors are head hunters. #notkidding #kadazan #sabah #borneo,” she wrote.