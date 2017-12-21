The curious tale of the Marvel comics editor who pretended to be a Japanese writer

WASHINGTON • As comic book writers go, Akira Yoshida boasts an impressive resume.

In two years, he went from complete obscurity to working on popular titles such as Thor: Son Of Asgard and X-Men: Age Of Apocalypse. The latter was made into a major movie last year that grossed more than US$500 million (S$673 million).

There is just one issue. "Akira Yoshida" was a pen name used by C.B. Cebulski in 2004 and 2005 as he broke into comic book writing by pretending to be a promising Japanese scribe. While Cebulski has lived in Japan, he is a white American.

Although it was long rumoured in the comic book world that Yoshida was, indeed, Cebulski, no one investigated deeply. Since he retired the pseudonym fairly quickly, the rumours might have died.

However, last month, he was named the editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, arguably the most prominent job in his industry, and the rumours resurfaced.

As the comic book industry is often criticised for its lack of creators of colour, the fact that its new figurehead was a white man who had pretended to be an Asian writer drew an outcry.

"C.B. Cebulski adopted the pseudonym Akira Yoshida to write super appropriative Orientalist comic stories. Seriously? Not just real-life yellowface, but total cultural appropriation for money too?" Jenn Fang, who blogs about Asian-American issues, tweeted.

Cebulski apologised for his pen name in a statement to The Atlantic on Monday.

"I'm truly sorry for the pain, anger and disappointment I caused over my poor choice of pseudonym. That was never my intention," he said in his statement.

"I've spoken with talent close to this issue and have had candid and productive conversations about how we can improve the industry and build better stories, while being mindful of the voices behind them."

He became known in the comic book world in 2002, when Marvel hired him as an associate editor to work with manga.

Then editor-in-chief Joe Quesada said in a news release that one reason they chose Cebulski was "because he speaks fluent Japanese and will be bringing some of the greatest artists in Japan to work with us".

At the time, Marvel editors were not allowed to write or draw their own comics, according to industry blog Bleeding Cool. Even if they received special permission, they were not allowed to receive extra compensation for doing so.

Cebulski wanted a writing career, so he created Yoshida. Using this pen name, he got gigs writing for other publishing companies, such as Dreamwave Productions.

Eventually, another Marvel editor contacted Yoshida, inviting him to be a contributor - which is what led to the X-Men and Thor titles, among many others.

Adopting a pen name is not uncommon in the comics world. Stan Lee, arguably the comic book world's most famous figure, is the pen name of Stanley Martin Lieber.

But Cebulski took his pseudonym to extreme lengths, creating an elaborate backstory for Yoshida and even giving e-mail interviews as him.

Cebulski eventually confessed everything to Marvel, according to Bleeding Cool, but the story was never made public.

Last month, when Cebulski received his high-profile promotion, Image Comics brand manager David Brothers tweeted that journalists "should definitely be asking Marvel and Cebulski why he chose to use the pen name Akira Yoshida in the early 2000s to write a bunch of 'Japanese-y' books for them". The tweet was liked and retweeted hundreds of times.

Cebulski came under fire. When writing as Yoshida, his characters were often Japanese or included Japanese stereotypes.

As The Atlantic noted, for instance, in the X-Men comics he worked on, the heroes would travel to Japan to fight.

Comics critic Kelly Kanayama said Cebulski made Japanese culture palatable for Americans.

He "presented a vision of Japanese culture that was just different enough to seem exotic, but that aligned with Western biases about what Japanese culture - and Japanese people - were really like", Kanayama told The Atlantic.

