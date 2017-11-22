The charmer and the clown in Battle Of The Sexes

The story: Former tennis champion Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell), seeking relief from his marital and financial woes, hits on the idea of holding an exhibition match which pits him against a woman. He calls it the Battle Of The Sexes and tries to convince top-ranked player Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) to be his opponent. She is in the midst of entering her first lesbian relationship, with Marilyn (Andrea Riseborough), and turns down the offer.

Based on the true story of the 1973 match between Riggs and King, this biopic offers a rare blend of personal story and historical insight - there is a feeling of having enjoyed the company of two extremely likeable people, while also having learnt a great deal about the larger socio-political forces acting on them.

Stone can charm the birds from the trees and her mix of innocence, goofiness and optimism, when paired with Carell's sad clown, is this story's secret weapon.

They do not meet until late in the film, though, so they make a duo only in the sense that Simon Beaufoy's screenplay plays up their odd-couple differences in scenes that juxtapose King's life with Rigg's.

She is hungry for respect - for herself as a player and for the women's game. He is also yearning for affirmation, of the sort that will prove to his wife and buddies that he is not the has-been they think he is.

The husband-and-wife directing team of Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris have a way with oddballs-versus-normals comedy, a talent they showcased in the Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine (2006), which also featured Carell.

As they did in Sunshine, the couple adroitly walk the line between poking fun at the characters - here, Carell's pathetic, attention-seeking Riggs is the main target - and winning sympathy for them.

They also know a thing or two about comedic supporting characters and the roster is filled with top-notch performers making the most of hackneyed supporting spots.

REVIEW / BIOGRAPHY, DRAMA

BATTLE OF THE SEXES (M18)

122 minutes, opens tomorrow/3.5 Stars

Sarah Silverman is Gladys, the dragon-lady tour manager with a heart of gold, and Alan Cumming plays tennis wear designer Ted, the gay best friend who gives great relationship advice.

There is also an unfortunate smugness here. The characters on the right side of history act as if they are certain of that fact and the audience is expected to applaud them for it.

But the deeper weakness lies mainly with King's character, whose inner life is never fully explored or made fully real. She has contradictory impulses which are never explained. She is modern enough to consider the male-female pay gap in sports unfair, yet believes that her lesbian affair is deviant and worthy of shame.

Beaufoy does brilliantly at adapting true stories - see his 127 Hours (2010) and Everest (2015). But his King is an unwieldy mix of a wide-eyed innocent and a savvy entertainer willing to sacrifice her dignity on the altar of show business.

The truth is probably somewhere in between, but as a story, it will not be as cheering and inspirational as this version.