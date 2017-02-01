The Chainsmokers to release debut album

NEW YORK • Dance music sensations The Chainsmokers, who have created a streak of hit songs released as singles, announced on Monday that they are finally planning an album.

The New York duo had earlier been bashful about whether they would put out an album, reflecting the declining importance of pop music's long-dominant unit in the age of streaming.

The album will be out this year, the duo announced as they unveiled a 40-city tour of North American arenas from April.

In a statement, they cast the move as a response to fans, saying they were waiting to see if their audience wanted an album and decided to record one "in response to popular demand".

The project was not entirely a secret, as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin last week mentioned on Twitter an upcoming Chainsmokers album and, without explaining his involvement, said he loved the songs.

The duo have often worked with stars. Closer, which features millennial-generation heroine Halsey, went to No. 1 last year on mainstream charts. The album concept has been particularly fluid in dance music and hip-hop.

Chainsmokers member Alex Pall said last year that the duo - who have put out "extended plays" with multiple tracks - were contemplating the point of an album.

"For us, dance albums suck; they are more compilations more than anything," he told Teen Vogue.

"We want our album to reflect a moment in time for us, to tell a story."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE